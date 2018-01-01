Christians Urged To Live Godly Lifestyles

Related Stories Christians have been urged to endeavour to be good ambassadors of their faith and live lifestyles that truly show they are followers of Jesus Christ as they enter year 2018.



Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, the Senior Pastor of Gospel Faith Ministries, who was preaching during the Watch-Night Service in Accra, said being good followers of Christ would enable Christians to make a difference in a world that was full of dishonesty.



Preaching on the theme: “Entering Your Promised Land – The Walls of Jericho Must Fall,” Rev. Asamoah urged Christians not to let their faith in God wane but must work hard to enable them to achieve their goals in the New Year.



He said Ghanaians should put in their maximum efforts “so that together, we can build a healthy, peaceful and prosperous nation with God on our side”.



Rev. Asamoah said during every watch-night service, which ushers in the New Year, many people made resolutions but there was the need to work hard to be able to achieve those goals.



He said people should also discard negative thoughts that could prevent them from achieving their goals and be positive about life as they trust in God.



Rev. Asamoah noted that though life was full of obstacles and challenges, it was also full of blessings, adding that reliance on God and hard work, just as the Israelites did, would enable one to receive such blessings.



“There are always actions you can take and good decisions you can make that will keep you moving towards your dreams and aspirations,” he said, and urged the people not to lose focus.



One of the obstacles confronting Ghana was corruption, he said, and called on the leadership to be committed in its fight to enable the Government to get the needed revenue to develop the nation.



Rev. Asamoah, however, commended the Government for taking a bold step to fight illegal mining, and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue to fight and eradicate it to save the next generation from water scarcity and destruction of farmlands among other necessities.



He later led the congregation, who were all clad in white, in praise and thanksgiving, to pray for the Government, political parties and the nation for a peaceful and prosperous year.