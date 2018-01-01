Make The Bible Your Principal Guide - Anglican Priest

Related Stories The Reverend Cannon Dennis Tong, Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, has admonished Christians to make the Bible their principal guide in order to benefit from God's love and favours.



“We need the Bible to be our guide for life because every direction to Christ is contained in there. Today, we have ordinary devices like the GPS that gives us directions and can easily locate us. If the maker gave mankind the intellect to design those devices, then we owe Him gratitude and we must make efforts to locate and honour Him by reading the Bible,” he said.



The Reverend Tong was giving the sermon during the Watch-Night Service to usher in the New Year.



“We need to do an introspection to know what we have accomplished for ourselves, Christ and our neighbours.



“We must offer ourselves as living sacrifices to benefit from the love of God, because God requires us to love and serve Him and to extend the love to our neighbours as we love ourselves,” Rev. Tong said.



Through rhetorical questions, he challenged the congregation to make time for God’s words and works, read the Bible daily and pray ceaselessly as a guide to achieving their New Year resolutions.



He charged members of the congregation to stay steadfast and trust in the Lord, adding; “With Christ all things are possible.”



Rev. Tong led them to pray for the leadership of the Church, the nation and Christendom saying; “Problems are half solved when we accept that they exist, which we can fully clear when we trust that God is able”.