VIDEO: More Police Officers Will Die In 2018 – Owusu Bempah

Related Stories “It should not be said that prophesies that are revealed are repetitive because we only share what we see…. Let us remember Ghana Police in our prayers, otherwise we will hear of rampant deaths of officers within the force”, founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has said.



Speaking at the watch night service of the final day of the year 2017, the controversial prophet among other things stated that although it is appointed for every man to die once, some deaths are not sanctioned by God and hence called for Ghanaians to pray for Police personnel.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has become known to many as the prophet of doom since some revelations he shared have come to pass in the country. In 2016 he predicted the winner of the December elections as well as some disasters in 2017.



His declaration and blessing of Nana Akufo-Addo as President of the country has led many to affiliate him with the incumbent NPP. Recently posters of Owusu Bempah vying for the National Chairman seat in the NPP has caused him to vent his spleen and curse individuals behind the act.



He has openly rebuked members of the opposition NDC to desist from antagonizing him or else face his wrath.





