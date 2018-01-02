Security Man In Police Custody For Allegedly Killing Partner

Related Stories A 45-year-old security guard of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Adolf Coffie, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend on suspicion of infidelity on Christmas Eve is in the grip of the Cape Coast Police.



Police sources said a hunter who heard the screams of the dying lady and ran to her rescue could only take the details of her killer from her before she breathed her last.



Preliminary investigations conducted by the police so far indicate that Coffie hit Prisca Asare, also known as Maame Serwaa, a 32-year-old mother of four, many times with a wooden plank, leading to her death.



Facts gathered by the police so far indicate that Coffie, who lived at Amamoma, a suburb of Cape Coast, had been in the relationship with Serwaa for the past two years.



Love turned sour



According to a police source, the relationship had turned sour recently, leading to frequent squabbles between the two.



It said on December 24, 2017, Coffie managed to convince Serwaa to accompany him to take something from a friend at Kwaprow, near UCC.



It said when the two reached Kwaprow, Coffie convinced Serwaa to walk him further on a quiet, untarred road between Kwaprow and Ankaful.



On reaching a section on the road, Coffie allegedly picked a wooden plank lying nearby and hit Serwaa many times with it.



The arrest



The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong, said the hunter passed the information he had obtained from Maame Serwaa, who had been left on the roadside panting for breath, to the police.



She said based on the information provided by the hunter, Coffie was subsequently arrested.



She said when Coffie was searched, the deceased's Tecno phone was found in his room.