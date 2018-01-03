Public Cautioned Against Dealing With Middle Men At DVLA

Related Stories The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has asked the public to deal directly with staff of the Authority and avoid middle men or “goro boys”.



A release signed by Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, Public Relations Manager of the DVLA, said the beginning of January has always been the peak period for the Authority, where middlemen popularly called ‘goro boys and girls’ defraud innocent people, under the pretext of facilitating the processing of their documents.



It said during such moments, the middlemen approached people who were at DVLA offices to have their documents processed.



“Unknowingly, some clients give their documents to such people with the belief that they will facilitate the processes for them. Unfortunately, the customers end up being given fake documents by these middlemen, such as fake number plates, fake licences, fake roadworthy certificates amongst others”, the release said.



The Authority is urging clients who desire to transact business, to go to any of the DVLA offices or the Private Vehicle Testing Stations where services would be directly rendered to them, the release said.



It said the Authority had in the past, received complaints of clients who were defrauded, through giving their documents or money to people, to ‘fast track’ the processing of their documents.



The Authority also wishes to announce to the public, that Premium and Prestige Centres are available, where services are rendered swiftly, it said, adding that, interested clients should contact these Centres when needed.



The release gave the assurance, that the DVLA ensured best practices for licensing drivers and vehicles to promote road safety and environmental sustainability, while pursuing integrity, excellence, professionalism and reliability in service delivery.



“Customers can contact the DVLA’s Clients Service for further enquiries or contact any staff in DVLA name tag for assistance”, the release said.