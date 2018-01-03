‘No Toilet, No Marriage’ Policy Yielding Results - KEEA

Related Stories The Komenda- Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipal Assembly in the Central region has defended its policy of ensuring that would-be grooms have toilet facility fixed in their homes before being allowed to finalise the marriage process.



The move was described by many as an affront on the rights of the prospective grooms as the assembly had no right to demand that as prerequisite in allowing marriages to take place.



The move however received the support of the chiefs of the area who saw it as a positive step in reducing the high rate of open defecation cases in the area especially the potential of a disease outbreak like cholera as the municipality wasn’t spared when the disease broke out last two years in the country.



In an interview with Ultimate News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, the sanitation officer for KEEA assembly, Alex Damptey indicates that the measure has been positive as it has helped in declaring some 7 communities in the area open defecation free.



More communities in the area, he added are even on the verge of being declared open defecation free as more and more people are constructing toilets in their homes especially those preparing for marriages.



He is therefore urging assemblies which are facing problems with open defecation to consider such a strategy in dealing with the menace.