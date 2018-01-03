First Lady Hosts New Year Party For Kids at Flagstaff House [Photos]

Related Stories The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, celebrated New Year’s Day with children from various parts of the Greater Accra Region at the Flagstaff House.



The New Year party was attended by about one thousand five hundred children.



Although the event was being held for the first time at the Flagstaff House, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo since 2009, has been organizing the party at the family’s residence in Nima.



The children took part in outdoor games and activities such as musical chairs, tug-of-peace, bouncing castles, train rides and dancing competition among others.



There was a lot for the kids to eat and drink.



The First Lady welcomed the children to the new home of the first family, saying they had officially moved into the edifice on December 24, 2017.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who surprisingly passed through the party, reiterated his government’s commitment to making education free and accessible to every Ghanaian child.



