Miracle As Robber Turns Gun On Colleague For Victim’s Escape

A would be armed robbery victim, identified by the police as one Pastor Kwabena Yeboah, narrowly escaped from his attackers when one of them accidentally shot a colleague in the thigh, allowing the pastor to escape.



The gang of seven, said to have been armed with guns and other offensive implements, had waylaid Pastor Yeboah on Christmas Eve as he drove towards Asankragwa in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region at about 9:00pm.



The robbers suddenly crossed his path ready to pounce, however, one of them holding a pump action gun discharged it accidently, momentarily engaging the attention of the rest of them which enabled the pastor to escape.



Even here, the robbers gave the escaping pastor a little chase, shooting at him but managing only to shatter his windscreen.



Narrating the incident to Graphic Online, the Asankragwa District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent (DSP), Kingsley Owusu Bempah said the victim after narrowly escaping the robbery, drove straight to the police to report.



“The pastor managed to escape after the robbers fired several shots at him with some of the pellets destroying the windscreen. But fortunately for the victim, one of the robbers misfired, hitting his colleague who went down in pain,” he said.



He said in the process to attend to their injured colleague, the victim managed to escape and drove straight to the police station. The police therefore radioed the information to patrol teams and health centers.



After their would be victim escaped their snare, the robbers hid their weapons in a nearby cemetery while two of them - Kweku Bentum and Emmanuel Sonatta - took their injured colleague, Thomas Ayipa to the hospital for treatment.



The hospital authorities consequently alerted the police about the patient with a suspected gun injury, leading to their arrest after the treatment.



After extensive interrogations, the three confessed to the crime and led the police to the hideout of their four other colleagues and to the cemetery to retrieve the weapons.



DSP Owusu Bempah said the seven are currently in custody helping the police in investigations.