One Dead, Six Others Hospitalized After Eating Poisonous Fish

library image Related Stories A 64 year farmer has died and six other members of his family at Nkonya, fallen sick, after eating a meal prepared with puffer fish – a poisonous fish.



Eric Sidu, started shaking uncontrollably moments after consuming the food and was rushed to the Kpando Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The deceased’ daughter, son, son in-law and three grandchildren, who ate the meal together with him are on admission at the hospital.



Ms. Mavis Sidu, the daughter, recounted the incident to the Biakoye District Chief Executive, Ms. Comfort Attah, on her hospital bed when she visited to find out how they were doing - responding to treatment.



Four people from Alavanyo had died, last year, after eating food prepared with puffer fish, known locally as “Gedde”.