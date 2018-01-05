Don’t Marry A Guy Who Has These 10 Habits

Related Stories Imagine if you married a guy but then realised he had bad habits that couldn’t be cured? In this article, Beauty and Tips takes a look at why you need to avoid guys with these 10 habits.



Prince Charming might have flaws, but he doesn’t have bad habits that can ruin a relationship. While it’s impossible to find the absolute perfect man (we’ve looked, he doesn’t exist) that doesn’t mean you should drop your standards and marry a guy who has annoyingly bad habits. For a man to be marriage material, he has to be completely the right man for you.



Sure, he will still have flaws (don’t we all?), but flaws are different from habits. Habits are things we’ve learned to do over the years; they’re ingrained in our behaviour and we do them automatically. Not only can they annoy you, but it’s also practically impossible to get a man to change his ways. If a guy has some of the following 10 habits? He isn’t marriage material.



He’s full of excuses



He can’t just give you a straight answer for why he let you down, and instead resorts to his Big Book Of Boyfriend Excuses. Each time he makes an excuse, he’s displaying his immaturity to you. Moreover, there is a good chance he’s lying. Excuses are the resort of children – and you want to marry a man, not a child.



He’s narrow minded



Guys who are narrow minded really frustrate us, don’t they? We just wish they would be more open to doing something other than watching sports all weekend, and we wish they would stop making snap, judgemental comments about people. Some guys can seem to be the most open-minded people about certain topics, but become closed off when it comes to other topics. And it’s really annoying because it can contaminate your relationship.



For example, imagine you want to hang out with a guy friend you haven’t seen for a while. You know what this guy is all about, and you know what his “intentions” are – to hang out and catch up! Meanwhile, your partner mistrusts him, tells you all guys just want sex from you and won’t let you see him. If your man is still stuck in the 19th century with his close-minded views, he’s hardly worth marrying.



He shouts



Any guy who has a habit of exploding with anger is a no-go as far as Beauty and Tips is concerned. If you’ve met a man who shouts, screams and verbally abuses people, stay well away from him.



He breaks promises



If your man casually breaks promises with you all the time, it isn’t a good sign. What this should tell you is that this is a bad habit he’s picked up down the years and is unlikely to change anytime soon. Broken promises are frustrating.



If he breaks a promise early on in the relationship, it’s not a huge deal. But if he keeps doing it, you need to take this as the huge red flag that it is. In simple English, he’s disrespecting you and the relationship, and taking you for a fool. It’s a sign that he doesn’t care enough about you (or anyone for that matter) and probably won’t be changing in the foreseeable future. After all, he doesn’t seem to see it as a problem.



But as the movies teach us, those who break their promises suck (it’s usually dad’s breaking their promises to their kids, and yes, they suck. And can you imagine what would happen if you guys had kids and he broke his promises to them, too?!)



He lies



Breaking a promise is one thing, but if he brazenly lies to your face and you know it’s a clear lie, it’s a major warning sign that this is a guy you can’t trust. Lying is a bad habit that’s easy to get into and hard to get out of. If you’ve caught your man lying red-handed on more than one occasion, you’ll need to consider the very real possibility that he isn’t worth marrying.



He doesn’t put you first



If a man doesn’t put you first, you have to ask yourself the question – when will he put me first? The answer is probably never. Guys who don’t prioritise their women are instead in the habit of prioritising their buddies, their work or their hobbies. Love comes last, and if it’s always been this way in your relationship, there is a good chance that it won’t change.



He’s possessive



It’s okay for someone to be a tad possessive at first. It’s even kinda cute. But you two have been together a while and he’s still being extra clingy, it’s a habit he’s probably not going to break. In fact, it probably means he’s a control freak. And that kind of man isn’t worth walking down the altar with.



He likes to win arguments



If he gets a smug sense of satisfaction whenever he wins an argument between you guys and literally hates the fact that even once he could be wrong, it’s a bad habit that you should take as a red flag. No one in a relationship should go into an argument wanting to win. Instead, the goal should be a resolution that suits both parties. If your partner always has to be right? He isn’t worth your time.



He won’t take responsibility



When we refuse to acknowledge our mistakes and take for responsibility for something that was OUR fault, we’re behaving like children. Worse still, we’re passing the blame onto someone else. Even worse, we’re not giving ourselves the chance to learn from our mistakes. If this sounds a lot like your man, he isn’t marriage material at this point.



He has an unhealthy lifestyle



If he drinks and smokes too much while you’re trying to lead a healthier life, it’s a strong sign that you guys aren’t meant to be. Sure, he could cut down on his drinking and quit smoking. But if he’s tried in the past to no avail, it might be best if you avoid this kind of guy