Court Remands Farmer On Narcotic Charges

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded one Henry Yegbe, a farmer, into police custody for the possession of narcotic drug without lawful authority.



The accused, who plea was not taken, would reappear on Jan. 15.



Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that on December 31, 2017 at about 12:40 pm, the Adenta Police Patrol team led by Inspector Samuel Tieku on their Patrol duties spotted the accused person in a suspicious circumstance.



He said the Police interrogated him but in the process, he took to his heels and was pursued by the team and arrested.



The Prosecution said a search on him led to the retrieval of a Polythene bag containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.



“When interrogated, accused claimed ownership of the exhibit,” he added.



He said Yegbe was, therefore, charged with the offence of Possession of narcotic drug without lawful authority.



Meanwhile, the exhibit is yet to be sent to the Police forensic laboratory for analysis and report, he told the court.