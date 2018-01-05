Interdicted Cop Caged For Extortion

Related Stories An interdicted police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law again after he allegedly tried to extort GH¢4,000 from four men on Christmas day at Mussuku near Accra.



Corporal Haruna Nangtoma, Yakubu Mole, a bus conductor and another man, who is currently at large, were said to have arrested the four men for smoking marijuana and then asked them to pay GH₵1,000 each for their freedom.



Nangtoma and Mole have been remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court.



That was after the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, refused a bail application by lawyer for the two accused, Mr Jerry Avenorgbor.



The court rejected the bail application following an appeal by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, that the case was still under investigations and the two would interfere with the investigations.



Nangtoma and Mole had earlier pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempt to commit extortion, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of firearms without authority.



Mole was also charged with falsely pretending to be a public officer to which he pleaded not guilty.



Hearing of the case continues on January 16, 2018.



Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Adu said Nangtoma, who is stationed at the



Madina Police station was interdicted for various infractions by the police administration.



Despite being on interdiction, Chief Inspector Adu said the police officer and his gang decided to arrest the four men who they claimed were smoking marijuana.



The gang, he said, demanded GH₵1,000 each from the four men and told them to follow them to another location to continue with negotiations.



Chief Inspector Adu explained that the other two members of the gang accompanied the four men in a car, while Nangtoma followed them in a different car.



“Information reached the Kwabenya District Police about the activities of the gang and they were consequently arrested at Kwabenya but one of them managed to escape,’’ he said.



The prosecutor said during a search in the car driven by Nangtoma, the police found a gun, a police identity card, police uniform and a wrap of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.