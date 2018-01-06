Take Advantage Of Investment Opportunities In Sagnarigu

Related Stories Mrs Mariam Iddrisu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sagnarigu, has ended the tour of communities in the district with a call on investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the area.



She named the Bricks and Tiles Factory, Plastic Recycling Factory, Solar Energy Plant, Shopping Malls sites, Real Estate Development, Artificial Turf, Grains Processing and Establishment of a Zoo with Children Park and a Art Centre at the heart of Sagnarigu town as some of the investment potentials that would help create jobs and developed the District.



“The Assembly have also earmarked a 60-acre land for industrial purposes lying idle and ready for industry players who want to take an advantage of the opportunity”.



The tour dubbed, “Help Me Develop Your Community” took Mrs iddrisu to the 79 Communities and Three Town Councils in the 23 Electoral Areas in the District, the first such visit by a DCE of the area.



The Residents expressed appreciation about the community tour said they were ready to cooperate, contribute and help the DCE and her team to develop the communities and the District at large.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Iddrisu said she was happy engaging with residents and said the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, and residents of the communities were happy with the government’s policies and the District Assembly Development Plans, especially the assembly’s move to build a big ultra modern market in the district and other smaller markets in other communities.



Mrs Iddrisu said the topmost priorities of the Assembly were education, health and social infrastructure development, for which the Assembly required the support of all residents to develop the area.



She mentioned challenges such as the lack of junior high schools, dilapidated school structures and inadequate furniture for school, lack of municipal hospital, dilapidated health structures and lack of medical equipments for CHPS zone.



Others were the lack of portable drinking water, electricity extensions to some communities, lack of functional markets and uncompleted projects as some of the challenges facing the education and health sectors and social infrastructure in the district.



Mrs Iddrisu also mentioned open defecations, poor sanitation condition and inadequate communal containers as some of the issues affecting sanitation, and that the indiscriminate disposal of waste continued to be a practised among some unscrupulous residents whilst the resultant effect was visible in open places and bushes.



“Inadequate revenue generation, huge indebtedness and lack of warehouses were also a big challenge to the Assembly,” she said.



She said though there were a number of interventions to discourage the practices and persistent attitude of the people on open defecation, the Assembly would not relent in its efforts to put an end to the practice, adding, “the Assembly would review its bylaws to help check the irresponsible waste disposal in the Municipality.”



The Sagnarigu District is a potential investment hub, which should be a target for investment. The influx of people from adjoining metropolitan, municipal and districts swells up the population.