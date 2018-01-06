GSA, NCCE In Talks To Promote Standards

Related Stories The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has identified the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as a key ally to support its work of promoting standards in the country.



At a meeting held in Accra between GSA’s Director-General, Prof. Alex Dodoo and Kathleen Addy, a Deputy Commissioner of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the officials agreed that the collaboration between their respective organisations will be formalised by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the end of this month.



This will spell out the areas of engagement.



Prof Dodoo noted that as the government agency mandated to promote standards in country, the Authority is obliged to reach residents in every part of the country.



“To perform this task effectively requires some level of physical presence, interpersonal contact and community engagement. With the NCCE’s expertise in this area, collaborating with you will greatly facilitate our work,” Prof. Dodoo said.



“Your forte of providing nationwide civic education and information dissemination is a major asset, particularly when it comes to issues involving behavioural change,” he added.



He further noted that the collaboration was timely as it will impact positively on GSA’s work with the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).



The current project involves undertaking a number of activities aimed at promoting energy efficiency and conservation in power use.



“This project potentially includes direct public education interventions targeting high energy peak load consumers and developing an energy efficiency component to integrate into the current school curriculum”.

On her part, Kathleen Addy welcomed the partnership and said: “The Commission was keen to collaborate with GSA, thus, looks forward to signing the MoU.



We have great expertise in the area of civic education and are happy to share this with you, our collective effort to educate people on issues relating to standards.



“Like you, we strive to help build a better Ghana. By the nature of our work, we have a good rapport with the chiefs, opinion leaders and residents in the communities across the country. This is an invaluable asset in any nationwide education and dissemination of information activity”.





