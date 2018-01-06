TUC To Develop Data On Job Creation In Ghana

Related Stories The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana will monitor the progress of the job creation agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to develop a reliable data.



The monitoring is expected to generate data in all sectors and departments to verify the reality of decent job creation in the country to statistically determine the number of jobs created in the country as per government’s promise.



Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of TUC revealed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in line with the first year of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, which falls on January 7, 2018.



He said prior to the term of President Akufo-Addo, the TUC was concerned with joblessness, which the New Patriotic Party highlighted during the election period adding, “we expected more job creation for our youth”.



He said the 2018 budget captured the creation of the 100,000 jobs for the unemployed but currently, statistics were not available to ascertain the number of jobs that had been created in the past year of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



The Union hoped that more jobs would be created when government’s ‘one district, one factory begins to engage the unemployed citizens.



He said another issue of much concern to the TUC was the effectiveness of the National Health Insurance Scheme.



He said the NHIS was portrayed as a deteriorating institution during the campaigning season adding, “We hope that the government would put the scheme into proper action”.



Mr Ansah said issues of inflation and the country’s security were also of much concern to the TUC as it affected the salary structure of the workers in the country.



He urged the government to put measures in place to stabilise the economy through the clamping down of corruption labelled against the government to restore confidence.



He said: “If the President is able to do things right and able to punish the ‘wrong doers’ and keep economic plans in place, we think that the development of the country can be stable and the economy can be built upon.”



Meanwhile, Mr Ansah pledged the commitment of the TUC to support Mine Workers Union on the fight against irregularities with poor handling of workers, urging the management of the Tarkwa Goldfields to do due diligence according to the laws of Ghana.