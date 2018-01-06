Government's Performance In Security Sector In 2017 Was Average - FOSDA

Related Stories The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a regional civil society organisation, says the first year performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Government in the area of security was average.



Mrs Theodora Williams Anti, the Programme Manager of FOSDA, said government over the past one year showed commitment to security by appointing persons with security related background as sector ministers; stating that, however, the performance of the sector was average.



"To be fair, transition periods are more challenging, as people take advantage to pursue their personal interest, any government of the day would have to be resolute in handling it right from the start to send the right signal," Mrs Anti stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



"Government’s handling of political vigilantism and political upheavals have not been very impressive," she said.



"The police do not seem to have the free hand to act decisively and proactively", and cited the handling of old conflicts such as the Bimbila and Alavanyo conflicts, which had not been satisfactory, proactive and swift.



"The engagement of the security in the fight against galamsey was good, however, more training is required for a human rights based approach," Mrs Anti said.



"Government did not do much about strike adherence to rule of law, which is key to safety and security. Citizens are prone to take laws into their own hands, which is a major security threat"



On the way forward, the Programme Manager called for improved police visibility and citizen police ratio.