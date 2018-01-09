PAP Calls On Gov't to Halt TV License Tax

Related Stories A Pro-NPP group calling itself Patriotic Ambassadors for Peace (PAP) has called on President Akufo Addo to halt the TV License Tax being enforced on Ghanaians since it is generating bad publicity for the government.



Addressing the Press in Accra, the group's national coordinator, Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang noted that there are high unemployment issues on the table that government I needed to tackle first before imposing more taxes on Ghanaians.



"The immigration service forms that were sold to the unemployed Ghanaian Youths for jobs, who ends up being disqualified, must be looked at. Further, the price of the form should be reduced due to the unemployment nature of the youth applying for the job", Katakyie appealed.



The National Director of Operations for PAP, Andrew Oppong Amoako added that, President Nana Akufo Addo should consider some members of the Volunteer groups for appointment.



"Majority of the volunteer groups have competent people who can take up high level positions in government institutions. So we are appealing to government to consider some of them when appointments are being made to motivate and create hope and attract many more volunteers in the future.



Andrew Oppong Amoako commended government for his free SHS initiative and paying of the 3-year salary arrears of books and research allowances of teachers.