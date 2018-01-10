Education Minister Adjudged Best Minister For 2017

Related Stories FAKS Investigative Services has adjudged Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education as the best Minister for 2017 in the latest performance appraisal research.



According to FAKS performance appraisal, Dr Opoku Prempeh scored 93.7 per cent, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister and Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources scored 91.3 per cent and 88.7 per cent, for the second and third positions, respectively.



FAKS International Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative company, which conducted the survey to assess the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Enterprises and Public Relations Officers for the year 2017.



According to the survey, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botwe, Foreign Affairs Minister and Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta-Roads and Highways Minister jointly placed fourth, Dr Akoto Afriye, Minister of Agriculture and Madam Gloria Akufo- Attorney General, also jointly placed fifth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy placed sixth, Mr Alan Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry and Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful- Minister of Communications jointly placed seventh.



Mr Dan Botwe, Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister placed eight while Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport placed ninth and Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Minister for Business Development placed tenth.



The survey was conducted between October and December, which sought the opinions of Ghanaians as to which Minister has done exceptionally well and need to be recognised.



The 2017 project is the sixth edition since FAKS started assessing the performance of Ministers, Deputies, Regional Ministers, MPs, PROs, and others.



Mr Fred Yaw Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of FAKS Investigative Services in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the survey would encourage other serving Ministers to sit up and be recognized.



He said the respondents interviewed were students, petty traders, journalists, CSOs traditional rulers, academia, business owners, commercial drivers and among others.