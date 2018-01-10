High Profile Persons Will Be Hot This Year - Anas

Anas Related Stories Ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has given a hint that a number of persons in enviable positions will be fired this year when his latest investigative piece is released .



According to him, this will trigger a lot of dangers in the country indicating that it will not be easy as many will think.



“There will be a lot of dangers this year. It is will not be easy because it will have a national impact and those who will be affected may go home. A good number of respected persons will go home this year so I advise we should increase our security”, he disclosed on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



The celebrated Journalist who is the guest speaker at the National Media Festival organized by The Press Foundation, TPF declined to give details of his investigative piece he described as explosive but urged his fans to be on standby.



Anas, late last year, gave a hint he will release an exposé which involves 60 people who have done great evil to the state.



The award-winning journalist while speaking at the Third Lecture Series of the 60th Anniversary of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, revealed that the 60 individuals yet to be exposed have done nothing good for Ghana and he is going to name, shame and jail them as his investigative works have always preached.



“And now about the most challenging work that I’ve done, as I speak to you now I’ve some 60 people and I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do but it is there.



“It is coming and none of the 60 people have done anything good for Ghana,” he said in response to a question.

Source: mynewsgh.com