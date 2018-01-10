H1N1 OutbreakOver - GHS

Related Stories The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the outbreak of the Influenza-A H1N1 that occurred at the Kumasi Academy Senior High School has ended.



A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the GES, Rebecca Ackwonu on behalf of the Director General said: “An outbreak of Influenza-A H1N1 was confirmed in a secondary school Kumasi Academy (Senior High School) in Ashanti Region in December, 2017. Simultaneously, sporadic cases of meningitis were recorded in three secondary schools; one school in each from the Eastern, Northern and Upper East Regions.



“The Influenza-A H1N1 outbreak in Kumasi Academy started on the 29th November 2017 and as of 31st December 2017, a total of 95 cases (suspected, probable and confirmed) including four (4) deaths have been reported. The response actions towards the outbreak included: improved case management including the use of antiviral agents (Relenza and Tamiflu), enhanced surveillance, public education and vaccination against H1N1 pdm09; with coverage of over 90 % of the students and staff (teaching and non-teaching) population. Currently there are no more new cases and the last case was reported on the 19th December, 2017.



“Having gone over two maximum incubation periods without any new reported case linked to the outbreak, we consider it appropriate to, and subsequently wish to declare the outbreak over on technical grounds.”



It added: “The H1N1 outbreak in Kumasi Academy was a localized one and has since been controlled and declared over. We have instituted and strengthened systems to prevent, detect cases early and timely respond to any future occurrences to mitigate negative impact. Lessons learnt have been used to enhance school health and surveillance systems for H1N1, other Influenza-like illnesses and all priority diseases strengthened in the school and nationwide.”





