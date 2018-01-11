Why I Beat My Husband Anytime He Demands For Sex

Related Stories A housewife, Bayonle Bamidele, has stated the reason she denied and beat up her husband, Adeyemi Bamidele, anytime he demanded sex.



According to her, she did that for fear of contracting HIV.



This she said on Tuesday in an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Agodi, Ibadan while defending herself in a divorce suit filed by her husband over her refusal to have sex with him.



She said her husband was a womaniser who always brought his female friends to their matrimonial home.



He said, “I have warned him to stop promiscuity to avoid contracting HIV, but he didn’t listen to me.



“So, I denied him sex for fear of contracting HIV due to his carefree sexual attitude,” she said.



Bayonle urged the court to grant the request of her husband, saying she was not ready to give her body to a flirt.



The husband, a retiree, had approached the court for dissolution of his eight-year marriage with Bayonle on the ground that she denied him sex.



He also alleged that the defendant always beat him and threaten to kill him whenever he demanded sex.



He said, “My lord, I marry her to give me kids and satisfy my sexual urge, but the reverse was the case.



“The union of eight years is yet to produce a child, worst still, she denies me sex and beat me whenever I make move to sleep with her.

“She is a wicked woman, am tired of living with a wife that refused to give me sex,” he said.



The President of the Court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, dissolved the marriage and directed the plaintiff to pay N5, 000 to the defendant to pack her belongings from the plaintiff’s house.



He also warned the parties to restrain from trouble, but to go their separate ways.