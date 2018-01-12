Ho Airport To Be Handed Over In March

Related Stories Amandi Holding Limited, contractors working on the Ho Airport project will officially hand over the facility to government in March, this year.



This follows completion of work on the 25 million dollar project funded by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to boost economic activities and tourism in the Volta Region, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has said at a press soiree organized by the Ministry of Information in Ho.



The project, which was scheduled for completion in September 2016, has 1,900 metres runway, traffic control tower, 1,150 capacity passenger waiting area, an ultramodern air bus terminal and an automatic fire detection system.



The Airport, with the slogan, “Ho Airport, the New Destination” is expected to host domestic and commercial flights and open up the Region for growth.



“…2018 is going to be very exciting because the Airport will be operational. It will be an action year as the Region opens up for investors,” Dr. Letsa stated.



He said foundations had been laid for rapid economic and infrastructure growth in the Region and hinted of resumption of work on the Ho dual carriage and the Eastern corridor roads soon.



Mr Perry Okudzeto, a Deputy Minister of Information, said government recognized the role of the media in the development of the country and was “building more bridges” for mutual benefit.



He said 2017 marked “good start” for government with the launching of projects and programmes to improve agriculture, education, and job creation among others and called for support from the media and the citizenry.