200 Military And Police Officers To Beef Up Security At Agogo

Related Stories Two hundred military and police officers with the support of three military helicopters have arrives at Agogo, the theatre of clashes between Fulani Herdmen on one side and the security and the residents on another side.



Already, unconfirmed reports indicated over 150 cattle have been killed by the team that arrived to beef up the personnel number for the ‘Operation Cow Leg’ team patrolling in the area.



Addressing a gathering of Chiefs and people of Agogo on Tuesday, after four security officers had been shot at and wounded by alleged Fulani Herdsmen, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah assured the people the herdsmen would be flushed out.



“We are going to apply and implement the ruling of the court to the letter”, and appealed to the people to remain calm while the government resolve the issue.



On January 20, 2012, a Kumasi High Court, in a ‘mandatory injunction directed the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to “take immediate, decisive, efficacious and efficient action to flush out all cattle in the following villages and localities in the Agogo Traditional Area.”



Background



Some unknown armed persons on Wednesday, December 10, 2017 night shot and killed two police officers and wounded another at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region.



The police officers were returning to their base at Kumawu after performing the day's duties at Drobonso in the Afram Plains area of Ashanti.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah who confirmed the incident said the attackers opened fire on the police officers without provocation.



The deceased persons were identified as Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo. They were said to have died on the spot.



They were on board a police vehicle with registration number GP 2346 driven by Inspector Adolph Mutse.