REGSEC Bans Pillions For Motorbikes In Parts Of Northern Region

library image Related Stories The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has banned the riding of motorbikes in two in troubled spots across the region.



The affected areas are Bimbilla, the Nanumba North District; Kafaba and Kalampor near Salaga in the East Gonja District; Binbagoi, Sayiogu, Sanbruk and Najon number 1 in the Bunkpurugu-Yunyon District where unidentified armed men riding in twos on motorbikes have shot and killed residents in these areas.



The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, who is also the chairman of the REGSEC disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic.



He said the ban follows the shooting incident in Bimbilla on Thursday which claimed the lives of three persons with seven others sustaining gunshots wounds who are on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and the Bimbilla Government hospital respectively.



According to him, all the shooting incidents recorded in these areas across the region followed the same function with gunmen riding in twos on the motorbike opening fire on people gathered at a particular place.



A similar shooting incident at Najong number 1 in the Bunkpurugu -Yunyon district in the latter part of 2017 which claimed the lives of four persons involved unidentified armed men riding in twos on two motorbikes who opened fire on some people at the market killing the four.



No arrest has been made in all these shooting incidents recorded in the latter part of 2017 to date.



However, the Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Saeed has assured that investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators of all these criminal acts including tlast Thursday's shooting incident at Bimbilla.



He said the curfew hours in the Bimbilla township has been reviewed from 6am to 6pm.