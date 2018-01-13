Heavy Security In Court Over Killer Cop’s Trial

Related Stories There was heavy security presence at the Takoradi magistrate court yesterday where the case involving the policeman who allegedly killed a student of Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) is being heard.



The security personnel were there in their numbers invariably to shield the accused cop from the rage of the teeming school mates, family members and friends as well as the old students who had gathered to witness proceedings.



The police officer, Adjei Shaibu, was hauled before the court for allegedly shooting and killing a final-year student of GSTS prior to Christmas last year.



He was remanded into police custody for the second time to reappear on January 30, this year.



Adjei Shaibu serving at the Inchaban Police Station, was believed to have shot Lawrence Joe Baidoo at about 8:30 pm on Friday, December 22, 2017.



He was first remanded into police custody by the court in December to reappear yesterday.



According to reports, the student and his four friends were on their way to a street jam at Shama Junction when the incident happened.



The accused, who was riding a motorbike, allegedly mistook them for thieves and purportedly opened fired on them.



“The young guys were on their way to a street jam being organized by some youth from the area around 8pm on Friday, December 22. The cop, upon seeing the boys, shouted ‘thieves’ and shot at them, resulting in the casualties,” a resident alleged.



The lifeless body of Lawrence Baidoo was conveyed to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi while two other friends, who sustained injuries, were transported to a hospital at Inchaban for treatment.



Lawyer for the accused wanted a bail for his client, stating that the alleged act is a bailable offence and wondered why his client should continue to be in custody adding, “He also has some rights to enjoy.”



The atmosphere at the court became charged when the request of bail was put in by the counsel for the cop.



His argument was that the accused was not somebody who could abuse the laws regarding bail as he himself is a police officer and aware of the laws of the land.



Prosecuting, Inspector Bernard Paa Arhinsah told the court, presided over by Mr. Thomas Wofade, that the request for remand was to assist the investigators to finalize information and evidence gathering with respect to the matter.



He said the personal security of the cop was also paramount whilst the gun in question was also being taken to the police headquarters for forensic audit to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the incident.



But lawyer for the complainants, Ebo Donkor, vehemently opposed the bail request on the grounds that the case in question is the highest form of crime anybody can commit.



He mentioned that during such committal process, it is only prudent that the accused person is kept in custody in order not to interfere with the evidence-gathering process.



Eventually, the submissions of the plaintiff’s lawyer were upheld by the court.





