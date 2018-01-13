Police Transformation Agenda On Course - IGP

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has said the agenda to transform the Ghana Police Service to a first class policing institution in Africa and the world is on course.



He said the foundations had been laid in the past 12 months with the training of first line supervisors of the Service and some 6,000 community police personnel for local patrols and intelligence gathering in communities.



The IGP said this in a media engagement in Ho during his official tour of the Volta Region where he visited Alavanyo, Nkonya, Hohoe, Aflao and interacted with chiefs and opinion leaders of the communities.



He also met personnel of the Service and interacted with some chiefs in the Asogli State.



Mr Asante-Apeatu said the five thematic areas underpinning the transformation agenda were being vigorously pursued with the establishment of three emergency call centres in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi supported with motorbikes and vehicles to improve police response time, which he said was an important indicator of a world class policing.



He said the Service’s E-Policing concept was also being piloted at five stations, with 15 more to join, alongside capacity building for personnel at the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), all aimed at effective policing.



The IGP rated the Volta Region very high in crime management and commended the media for supporting the police in efforts at protecting life and property.