Deal With The Lawlessness In Bimbilla – Regent

Related Stories Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana Abdullai, Regent of Bimbilla, has described the sporadic shooting incident that occurred on Thursday night at Bimbilla, in the Northern Region, as unfortunate and has called on government to deal decisively with the high level of lawlessness in the area.



“This is a worrying situation and does not give us chance to develop our area. These shooting incidences in the town are creating fear and panic. No investor will want to do business in an unstable environment”, he emphasised.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Regent recalled that after the murder of Naa Andani Dasana Abdullai, this recent shooting was the fourth incident, and that, it had taken the lives of innocent souls in Bimbilla.



“Let us solve our differences responsibly, no one man can solve our differences, discipline comes from ourselves. It takes collective efforts to build upon our challenges as a people.



“Killing should not be an option. We urgently need to build our kingdom with pride as Nanumbas, founded on respect and dignity, we must respect the law and make democracy work”, Naa Dasana Abdullai said.



Three people were killed at Bimbilla, in the Northern Region, while five others, who were in critical conditions, had been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for treatment, after the sporadic shooting on Thursday night.



DSP Young Acolatse, Commander of the Bimbila Unit of the Ghana Police, who confirmed this to the GNA, said three other persons sustained injuries and where receiving treatment at the Bimbilla Hospital. All the affected were males.



Narrating the sequence of event, he said between 21:00 – 22:00 hours on Thursday, January 11, 2018, two unidentified men on a motorbike opened fire upon reaching the center of the town where people had gathered and were conversing.



According to the Commander, the unit upon hearing the news quickly organised and deployed a joint security force comprising police and military men to the area to quell the disturbances.



“There is currently an uneasy calm in the town so we have beefed up personnel to maintain law and order,” he assured.



DSP Acolatse said no arrest had been made so far, but the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Bimbila morgue for postmortem.



He said there would be a District Security Council meeting to review the curfew hours to regulate movement, especially the use of motorbikes in the town.