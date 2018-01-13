Volta Has Lowest Crime Rate - IGP

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr David Asante Apeatu, has commended the Volta region for recording the lowest crime rate in the country.



The IGP who was addressing chiefs of the Asogli State in Ho as part of a duty tour of the Region, said statistics attested to the fact that the region did "extremely well" in crime management in the past year.



He said the feat was worth emulating and praised the chiefs for supporting the Police in maintaining law and order in the Region.



Mr Apeatu said the Service was working towards building a peaceful and business friendly environment and called for support from all.



Togbe Lakle Howusu XII, Chief of Ho Dome and Warlord of the Asogli State, said there was an increased use in narcotic drug by the youth and asked the Police to pay attention to the development.