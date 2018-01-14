Humiliated At Kotoka Airport: Irish Father And Daughter Speak About ill Treatment In Ghana

Related Stories A stranded Irish girl and her father have disclosed how an official at the Kotoka International Airport "humiliated" and subjected them to "verbal discrimination".



Michaella Itaire, 23, and her father Michael Itaire were left stranded at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday after a row over luggage size prevented them from boarding their flight back to Europe.



The pair, who had spent two weeks Christmas holidays in Ghana visiting family, were booked to fly to Brussels via Morocco with Royal Air Maroc on Saturday from the Kotoka International Airport.



However, she said when she arrived with her father at Kotoka international airport in the early hours of Saturday morning, they were told they had too much luggage and would not be able to travel.



“My dad asked to speak to a supervisor and he was told five bags was a violation of their policy. How were we supposed to know that when they let us through in Brussels? He gave us the ultimatum of paying over €100 for the last bag or we couldn’t get on the flight,”she said, reported The Irish Times.



Travel refused



According to Michaella, her father eventually decided to leave one bag behind and made his way through security with his daughter. However, upon arrival at their gate they were told all their bags had been taken off the aircraft and that they would not be allowed travel.



“It was the same woman at the gate who had insulted us before at check-in. I showed her my ticket but she turned her back on me and ignored us. She would not allow me to board and would not speak to me or reply when I asked why. I was so humiliated I wanted to cry.



“I was subjected to verbal discrimination based on being an Irish foreigner. Even when people came to my defense for this ill treatment I felt terrible. I tried not to cry, especially in front of her.”



Once the flight had taken off, the father and daughter made their way to the Royal Air Maroc office outside the airport building where they requested to be put on the next flight but say they were told the cost of a new flight was $400 (€328).



Ms Itaire said she contacted the Irish consulate in Accra where an official took her details but informed her that there would be no staff available to help until Monday. She said they were unable to afford new flights back to Europe and had been left stranded in Ghana.



“This day has been so stressful. It was so humiliating to watch the airline yell at my dad in front of people in the airport. I swear this experience has left a mark, I never would have been treated like this by an Irish airline.”



According to the The Irish Times, it sought a comment from Royal Air Maroc but received no reply.