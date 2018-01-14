Manhyia Youth Salute Napo For Being Adjudged The Best Minister for 2017

Related Stories The Manhyia Youth Association, made up of various youth associations in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi, has lauded their Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, for being adjudged as the best minister for 2017.



In a release, authored and signed by their Spokesperson, Mr. Seth Twumasi, they stated that the top honour is not only for Napo, who is the Education Minister, but for all the people of Manhyia South, who he represents in the Ghana Parliament.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh was adjudged as the best minister during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first year in political office by FAKS Investigative Services, which is a credible investigative group, which is recognized across the globe.



The Education Minister, who is credited for spearheading for the smooth introduction of the famous social intervention policy, the free Senior High School (SHS) programme within some few months in political office, topped the best minister’s chart with 93.7 percent.



The Manhyia Youth Association said they were not surprised that Napo was chosen from among other competent and hardworking ministers as the best minister for the year under review “because he has performed excellently and he duly deserves the top honour”.



Mr. Twumasi observed that the Education Ministry delivered to the satisfaction of most of Ghanaians during the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s first year and so it is appropriate that the minister, who heads that ministry, is rewarded.



He stated that there is oneness, team work, hard work and visionary leadership at the Education Ministry and this has come about because of Napo’s exemplary leadership style, adding that the Manhyia South Law Maker needs to be praised by all and sundry.



“We strongly believe that the Ministry of Education has been one of the sensitive ministries which the NPP government has targeted under Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency to put Ghana on its track.



“By so doing, President Akufo-Addo has no doubt in appointing the MP for Manhyia South to hold that office and to implement one of his key visions, which featured prominently in his 2016 campaign message.



“The free Senior High School (SHS) policy has been implemented smoothly by the Ministry of Education, where Napo is the head, contrary to pessimistic statements and attacks from the largest opposition political party”.



Mr. Twumasi therefore commended Napo for staying focus and delivering up to expectation after the president appointed him to head that sensitive ministry, saying “the people of Manhyia South Constituency are very proud to have you as our MP”.



He stated that the youth of Manhyia South Constituency still believes that Napo, who is intelligent, visionary, hard working, a unifier and development-oriented leader, has more to offer to the education ministry and mother Ghana in general “and so we are solidly behind you”.