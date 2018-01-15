Lebanese Rape Case: Police Contradict Themselves Over DNA Report

Related Stories The Police appear to be contradicting themselves over the DNA report in the Lebanese rape case as they now claim sperms of the suspect was not found on the alleged victim, Esther Akuvi Adje.



An earlier Police hospital Report dated December 3, 2017, according to confirmed that spermatozoa was found on the girl.



Based on the report, further swabs were taken for forensic DNA testing to be sure the sperm found on the girl indeed belonged to the Lebanese.



However, the police, according to some media reports claim a forensic lab report now says no sperm was found on the girl.



It is unclear why the Police are giving different accounts on the status of the DNA contact on the case.



Meanwhile, the suspect told an Accra High Criminal Court Tuesday that he is suffering from acute heart problem thus the need to grant him bail.



Pleading with the Court through his Lawyer, Ralph Opoku-Adusei, Rabih Haddad – 39 – informed the Court that he has been frequenting the hospital since his arrest, offering to submit a medical report as a prove of his predicament.



Praying the Court to grant his client’s plea, Lawyer Opoku-Adusei argued that Haddad is a family man with no criminal record and that he is willing to hand over his passport.



A State Attorney, Boateng Adamu, however, opposed the bail application, saying the accused is a foreigner and has no fixed residence and may interfere with investigation when granted bail.



The presiding Judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, has fixed 15th January, 2018 to rule on the bail application.



The 39-year-old Lebanese national was arrested December last year for allegedly raping his 19-year-old househelp at his Airport Hills residence.









