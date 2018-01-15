KMA Get GH¢66,950.00 In Support Keep City Green Project

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has been presented with a cheque for GH?66,950.00 to support its effort at restoring the city to its past beautiful scenery.



It was a donation from the National Investment Bank (NIB).



Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said it would be used to keep parts of Kumasi green.



The assembly would be doing this in collaboration with the Horticulture Department of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



He added that the KMA and the university had worked together on a number of projects in the past and this was a continuation of that partnership.



Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, the Vice-Chancellor, said they were eager to stand with the assembly every step of the way to beautify Kumasi.



Prof Ben Banful of the Horticulture Department, said the project would cover the stretch of the Kumasi-Accra Highway - from the Oduom Roundabout to the Asafo Interchange.



It would involve planting of flowering plants, short flowerily shrubs and trees.



He called for more corporate organizations to identify with the drive to bring back Kumasi’s former beauty.