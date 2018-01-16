3 dead in Yutong Bus Crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Related Stories Three persons died on the spot when a Yutong bus on which they were travelling from Kumasi to Accra, crashed into a Man diesel trailer truck at Asuboi near Suhum on the Accra Kumasi Highway.



The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News indicated that the other injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.



“At 12:45 pm Monday afternoon, we received information that there has been an accident at Asuboi a village close to Suhum, and when we got to the scene we saw that a Yutong bus with registration number GM-1774-16 had crashed into a Man diesel trailer truck with registration number AS-21-12.”



“Preliminary investigations indicated that the Yutong bus, which was travelling from Kumasi to Accra on reaching Asuboi neglected traffic regulations from the opposite direction and in the process crashed into the trailer. The three persons who died on the spot included two females and a male, whose identities are yet to be verified.”



ASP Ebenezer Tetteh added that “men from the regional MTTD were quickly dispatched to the scene to control traffic, meanwhile other passengers who sustained various degrees of injury are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital, and the bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.”



ASP Ebenezer Tetteh cautioned motorists to adhere to all road regulations to avoid accidents.



“I want to use this medium to caution drivers and all road users to strictly go according to all road regulations because a little restraint on our roads can save lives.”