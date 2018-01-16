Ghana Water Company Post Bigger Than Three Cabinet Positions Combined

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency, Adam Salifu Braimah has stirred controversy and courted anger for himself after indicating the appointment of his younger brother, Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah as the Acting Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is far better than three cabinet positions put together.



Instead of claiming that they have been sidelined in the current administration, the lawmaker wants Gonjas to be grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for considering that kinsman for such an enviable position



“That position I can boast and tell you that it’s more than three cabinet ministers…..water is the major thing in Salaga for all these years. I could only lobby the Managing Director to give me water in Salaga and if it was not somebody who is blood relation he would not have even listened”.



“So Salaga we should be grateful to Nana for getting us a Managing Director, a son of this soil…and ask that Salaga we need patience. We need your patience, your support, your prayers. Government promises to deliver and it doesn’t come in months”, Mr Braimah noted.



The MP who was speaking to residents about the perennial water crises in some communities in the constituency promised to deliver on his campaign promises made to them “Salaga has only two major sicknesses; water and roads” he pointed out according to a report on savannahnewsonline.com



Meanwhile, communities such as Kalandi, Matilako, Konsi, Kakoshi, Makango quarters, Garishengu, Iddipe, Nikata and Kamambue have been provided with boreholes through the MP’s share of the Common Fund.