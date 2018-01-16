I Wished Bature Had Survived To Tell The World How He Suffered - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says the death of veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature, should be a turning point for the country’s health system.



According to him, after visiting Alhaji Bature at the hospital, he was convinced that he (Bature) could have survived but for the porous health system the country finds itself in presently.



This notwithstanding, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong wished Alhaji Bature had survived the ailment to tell the world how he suffered before dying.



“I feel disgusted at the health system of our country and I’ve always said that, it’s important that government takes health care delivery seriously because people are dying before their time; they aren’t getting the needed attention at the hospitals and that’s what has happened to my good friend, Bature”, he said on Adom TV’s Morning Show, “Badwam”.



Alhaji Bature, who was an outspoken political commentator and a known member of the opposition NDC, died on Friday, January 4, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission.



Alhaji Bature was buried, Saturday, January 6, 2018, in line with Islamic tradition.



But the outspoken MP among other things, touched on the appalling conditions at health facilities and emergency wards nationwide.



He bemoaned the situation where patients, particularly persons who require keen attention are subjected to inhumane treatment when they seek the services of these facilities while others are completely ignored by so-called medical professionals when they are at their weakest points.



“Our health systems need to work. I was shocked to hear about his demise because I was still praying that Alhaji Bature should survive and tell his story on the treatment he received from the hospital. He showed no sign of sickness the last time I met him at the studio and I think he wasn’t supposed to die” he cried.



Describing Bature as a man endowed with “a great sense of analysis”, Mr Agyapong said his loss is a great loss for the NDC family, especially the Mahama family.



“It will be very difficult for the NDC family and the Mahama family, especially. Bature was a tough defender of the Mahama family and I know his death is a big blow to Ibrahim Mahama” he added.





