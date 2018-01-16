No One Has Apologized To Me – Dep. EC Boss

Related Stories Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), Georgina Opoku Amakwah says the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has not apologized to her for invading her privacy.



She stated emphatically that “if people are reporting that EOCO has apologized to me, it’s a lie”.



Madam Amakwah’s reaction contradicts her lawyer, Nana Boakye Adu Poku’s claim that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), K.K Amoah had rendered an unqualified apology to her.



Earlier, Lawyer Adupoku had said that, Mr. Amoah was apologetic over the violent approach with which he led police personnel into Mrs. Amankwa’s office.



But Mrs. Opoku Amankwah on Asempa FM’s “Ekosii Sen” programme said she has not received any such apology.



She could not fathom why such a professional outfit could storm her office and treat her like a common criminal when she has not been found guilty of any crime.



“I’m very disappointed the whole state machinery is being manipulated against me” she complained.



The deputy EC Commissioner maintained that, she is innocent of all allegations but said she will not sue anyone for damages.



Mrs. Opoku Amankwah said she is praying fervently for God to vindicate her and put her enemies to shame.