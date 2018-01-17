Market Women Would Have Done Better At The Flag Staff House – Political Science lecturer

Related Stories Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has described the performance of journalists who attended President Akufo-Addo’s media encounter as abysmal.



According to him, the media failed to ask thought-provoking and follow-up questions when they got the opportunity to meet the president on his first anniversary in government.



The encounter which was the second since the president came to office, also falls on his first year in office and to ensure diversity, selected media men and women from the ten regions were given the opportunity to ask the president questions regarding his performance so.



However, the renowned academic says the journalists were disappointing in their roles of asking the president thought-provoking questions.



In his view, market women would have done a better job than the journalists who were at the Flagstaff House.



“Most of the questions were not thought-provoking and I think if the President had gone to the market, they would have done a better job” he said.



Professor Gyampo who was speaking on Asempa FM after the president’s press encounter has therefore asked for the exercise to be scrapped.



He maintains that if government starts organizing People’s Assembly as was done in the erstwhile Kufuor administration, government would get the true picture on the ground.





