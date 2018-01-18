FDA Collaborates With Uganda National Drug Authority

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has hosted a delegation of six people from the Ugandan National Drug Authority (NDA) as part of efforts to strengthen the collaboration between the two institutions.



A statement issued by the FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Ugandan NDA representatives came to Ghana between January 15 and 16, to understudy the FDA’s Regulatory processes with emphasis on the regulation of Herbal Medicines.



The team aimed at leveraging on the best practices in regulation for which FDA has distinguished itself in Africa.



The team which was made up of four Board Members and two members of staff, including the Chief Executive Officer of the NDA and the Director, also looked at other regulatory practices and processes including; the regulation of food, medical devices, food safety management, Information Management systems and Quality Management systems.



According to the statement, the visit also afforded the team the opportunity to understand the legal framework underpinning the FDA’s activities.



The statement said the Ugandan team visited the Mampong Centre for Plant Medicine Research to observe at first-hand how the regulation of Herbal Medicine commences with safety aspects of Herbal Medicine.



These collaborations are as a result of the FDA’s standing in Herbal Medicine Regulation in the World, the statement added.