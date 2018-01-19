Pathologist Ordered To Produce J. B. Danquah’s Autopsy By Feb. 8

Related Stories An Accra District Court has ordered the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah-Adu to produce his autopsy report by February 8.



This was after Dr Lawrence Edusei, the pathologist who is currently on retirement had told the court that he was working on the report adding that he had so far received pictures from the Police that would help him write the report.



On January 4, this year, Dr Edusei appeared before the court after three subpoenas for him to appear before the court for failing to issue the full autopsy report on the late MP.



The pathologist, however, explained to the court that he could not produce the report because he had been burgled and as a result, he had lost about one thousand reports.



Dr Edusei, however, told the court that when he procure the photographs and other vital materials he could recollect and put together the report on the later MP.



“Writing the report would demand additional work to be done. I need to get access to the pictures, take my time and recollect what I saw and put same into writing,” the pathologist said.



The Prosecution recounted difficulties in accessing the pathology report of the victim, hence the delay in prosecuting the matter.



J.B Danquah Adu was murdered in his apartment in 2016 at Shiashie.



Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident. Their pleas have not been taken and they have been remanded into Prison custody.



The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.



About 23:40 hours on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.



The driver had handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.



At about 0100 hours on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.



Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.



On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.



Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.



The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.



The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.



On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with his three iPhone smartphones.



Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.



Having been alerted of an impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.



However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.





