Commuters Worried Over Increasing Accra-Kasoa Vehicular Traffic

Some commuters along the western corridor of the Accra/Kasoa road and beyond have expressed worry over stressful long hours spent in vehicular traffic during the prime times.



The residents noted that even though much more road works had been done to enhance the movement of motorists, the situation was worrying at the pick time when people are rushing back home.



Some drivers and passengers in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday said the situation was unbearable as they had to wait for longer hours in vehicular traffic especially in the evenings before they reach their destinations.



The traffic during prime time starts mounting from the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout through Kaneshie First Light, Dansoman Junction, Odorkor, Sakaman Junction to Malam Junction.



An observation made by the GNA also showed that after the McCarthy Hill and Weija Junction traffic lights another huge one spans from Kasoa Barrier to the Tuba toll booth.



A driver who identified himself Alidu, a driver told the GNA that due to the long hours spent in traffic on that road he normally closed early to avoid wasting fuel.



“After loading a batch of passengers around 1700 hours, I decide not to come back to Accra till the following morning because even at the said time I get to Kasoa at almost 2000 hours, I cannot come back again and be in traffic,” he said.



Master Osei, another driver, said: “I have to swallow a bitter pill by returning from Kasoa after spending long hours in traffic because I stay at Weija.



Madam Susan, a trader said after waiting for 30 minutes in a queue before getting a vehicle, she had to be in traffic for close to three hours before finally getting home, which was too much for her.



Ms Esther Fosu, a worker also expressed worry about the situation urged the appropriate authorities to do something to remedy the situation.



The Kaneshie to Kasoa road in the early 2000s posed lots of challenges to travellers and motorists who travel from Accra to Central Region on daily basis.



The construction of the N1 road eased commuters from challenges, but some of the problems still persisted with regards to traffic during prime time in the afore mentioned areas.