KUMACA: 4 Arrested Over Missing Weapons

Related Stories Four persons have been arrested by Police after two guns, including a pump action gun belonging to the Kumasi Academy allegedly went missing from the school.



A source in the school disclosed that the four suspects including the store keeper have since been detained and assisting police in investigations.



Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo reported that the missing weapons were left in the care of the school’s store keeper.



School authorities and the Police have remained tight-lipped over the matter but the development has since raised security concerns in the school and the area as well. Source: Daily Heritage