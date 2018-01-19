Nigerian Handbag Snatcher Jailed 10 Years

Related Stories An unemployed Nigerian, Onwuzurike Christian, who feigned a gun-made lighter to aid him threaten and snatch the handbag of a lady at Nmai Dzorm in the Greater Accra Region has been jailed 10 years by an Accra Circuit Court.



Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that on January 13, this year at about 5:30am, Kennedy Abanyo, an auto mechanic and Charles Abankwa, a mason, were walking home around Saleem Estate at Nmai Dzom when they saw the convict running away with a ladies’ handbag while the owner (the lady) screamed after him for help.



According to him, Kennedy and Charles gave Onwuzurike a hot chase.



The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, heard that the convict realizing he was being chased ran into one Maame Akua Asiedua’s room and hid himself in her wardrobe.



Chief Inspector Adu said both Kennedy and Charles entered the room and arrested the convict.



A preliminary search on the convict revealed a lighter that looked like a pistol, which he (the convict) used to threaten the victim before snatching the bag which contained medicine, pomade, a phone charger, a bunch of keys, GH¢12 and other items.



Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that a later search conducted by the police at the convict’s residence found a 42-inch flat screen television, two laptop computers and four mobile phone but he could not explain how he acquired them.



He said the convict in his caution statement admitted having committed the act.