Truck Runs Over Policeman, Drags Him 40 Meters To His Death

A police officer was at dawn of Friday killed after being dragged beneath a cargo truck for about 40 meters at a snap checkpoint at Gomoa Abotsia in the Central Region.



Emmanuel Asamoah, the 43-year old driver of the truck with registration No. GT 6675 – C, who went into hiding initially, has been arrested by the police while the remains of the victim, G/LCpl Danso Animon of the Cape Coast Operations Unit, has been deposited at the Trauma Hospital at Winneba for onward transfer to the Police Hospital in Accra.



According to the police, the fatal accident occurred at about a quarter past midnight while G/LCpl Danso and three others were manning the checkpoint.



A police situational report sighted by Graphic Online said the Mercedes Benz cargo truck which was loaded with copra from the Nzema area dangerously and recklessly ran over the metal barricade. The deceased Officer who was then checking vehicles from the Accra direction was run over.



The driver of an oncoming Man Diesel cargo truck with registration No.GR 3284 - Y driven by one Osman Yussif carrying 400 bags of rice from Tema towards Mankessim who saw the Benz truck approach his direction, fell on its right side with the goods while trying to avoid a head-on collision.



It took a heavy duty towing vehicle from Kasoa to restore traffic flow.