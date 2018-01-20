I Will Not Proceed On Leave - GBC D-G Tells Board

Related Stories The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Dr. Kwame Akuffo Ntow, has refused to proceed on leave despite the GBC Board’s directive to do so.



Reports say the former has declined to submit to the instructions of the Board insisting it’s only the National Media Commission(NMC) which has the power in his case to alter his terms of appointment.



Dr. Akuffo Ntow in a letter addressed to the Board Chairman drew the attention of the Board Chairman that under his terms of contract, it is the NMC which is the only body with the authority to appoint and alter his terms of appointment.



He said under the circumstances, he cannot act on the Board’s directive until an express directive from the NMC on any such decision to proceed on leave.



This comes on the heels of the Ghana Journalist Association’s (GJA) statement asking the National Media Commission (NMC) to as a matter of urgency, intervene in the developments at GBC and recall the Director General of the state-broadcaster, Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow from leave.



GJA had argued that the decision by the GBC Board to ask Dr Anoff-Ntow to proceed on leave was unconstitutional and ought to be overturned.



Dr Anoff-Ntow was asked to proceed on leave following his alleged poor handling of issues in the controversial TV license matter.





