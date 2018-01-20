Dream About Next Generation – Christians Told

Related Stories Christians have been asked to have a dream about the next generation, as the country gradually cruises towards its centenary anniversary of independence – having already celebrated 60 years of self-rule.



“The church had a dream even before independence and established schools, hospitals, clinics, among other facilities – all on Christian principles and values – for the wellbeing of the citizens.



“In the same way, we, as Christians, today must have a dream that will place the next generation (who are our future leaders) in a better position, forty years from now, when Ghana will be celebrating 100 years of independence.”



This call was made by Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) in his closing remarks during a forum he chaired at the auditorium of Faith Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Madina Estates, Accra, on Sunday, January 14.



The forum, under the theme, ’After 60 Years Of Independence, Has Christianity Lived Up To Its Expectation?’ was organised by the Faith Congregation as part of activities to mark its Silver Jubilee (25 years) anniversary.



Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong charged Christian leaders to leave the four walls of their individual churches and go outside to seek the interest of others, impelled by what he termed the “common good” of the people in particular and the country in general –rather than confining themselves in their own churches while others who need their support desperately wallow in a quagmire.



Speaking on the theme earlier, Rev Dr Brandford Yeboah, lecturer, Department of Religions, University of Ghana, Legon, analysed the state of the church today and noted that the Christian faith has been distorted and that showmanship is the order of the day.



He said that there is over-enchantment towards signs and wonders against obedience to God and equating magic/occult/spiritism with spirituality, among others.



Rev Dr Yeboah therefore entreated the church to go with the message, teach and make disciples (true Christians).



Dr Mrs Ivy Drafor-Amenyah, Dean of Social Studies, Methodist University, touched on the role the church plays in politics and stressed that its involvement in politics is very crucial.



She averred that “the church is made up of citizens in the country, whose interests must be protected by their elected representatives. The church has congregants who pay taxes, and must demand value for their money. Therefore, there is nothing wrong with the church being vocal on national issues or expressing views on issues that affect its members; but there is everything wrong with the church taking sides with one party or the other.



Dr Mrs Drafor-Ameyah said 60 years after independence, the church should be seen to be the voice of unity and reshape society.



“The church can take a leading role in fighting corruption in Ghana,” she declared.



In his contribution, Dr Stephen Baffour Adjei, Lecturer, University of Education, Winneba, observed, “To preserve society from corruption, Christianity has to be felt by all in all spheres of humanity – political, social, economic, moral and cultural aspect of life.”



Having diagnosed the impact Christianity has made on post-independent Ghana (positive and negative), the lecturer concluded, “I expect to see Christianity as a segment of society that wields an indirect but significant influence in post-colonial Ghanaian society, although it may not be formally recognised as part of the political system.”



Other persons who addressed the participants were G.B.K Owusu, Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Faith Congregation and Enimil Ashon, Media Consultant.