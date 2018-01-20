Fulani Association Runs To UN Secretary General

Related Stories The Fulani Association of Ghana has called on the United Nations to come to their aid and stop the Ghanaian government from using brute force in reigning in their cattle-herding activities.



Additionally, the Association has condemned the shoot-to-kill strategy adopted by a joint military and police task force – Operation Cow Leg – in dealing with their cattle, a situation the Fulani say is robbing them of their livelihood.



The Fulani also want a halt to what in their view are unwarranted atrocities meted to the Fulani in the country.



“We wish to seize this opportunity to appeal to His Excellency the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres to see to the protection of Fulanis in Ghana as provided by the Charter of the United Nations,” Chairman of the Association, Professor Sheikh Osman Baro said at a press conference in Accra on Friday, 19 January.



His call follows recent unrest in Agogo which led to the shooting of three soldiers and a police officer by some Fulani herdsmen.



A retaliatory response by the Operation Cow Leg task force has led to the killing of several cattle in the Agogo area.



But the Fulani Association, while condemning the unrest, insists that the shoot-to-kill strategy should be stopped and the affected families compensated.



The Fulani community has, therefore, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that individuals whose cattle have been shot and killed are adequately compensated.



“We equally wish to appeal to His Excellency to ensure that adequate compensations are paid to the innocent victimised Fulani families who have lost their cattle during the said joint operation and other atrocities,” Prof Baro said.



Prof Baro called for collaboration in decision-making on issues that concern the Fulani in the country and suggested dialogue towards resolving the issues of nomadic herdsmen in Agogo