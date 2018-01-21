Armed Robbers Overrun Kwabenya Police Station To Free Colleagues (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Armed robbers Sunday dawn stormed the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, which accommodates the Kwabenya Police Station in Accra, accosted personnel on duty and killed an officer on duty before freeing seven colleagues armed robbers in custody.



A report by an Accra based radio station Citi News reported of blood stains on the floor.



According to the station, the officers there were in a state of shock over the incident.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ghana Police Service early in the day visited the crime scene to get first-hand information on the incident.



Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu, Director of General operations, Dr. Dampare, Acting Director General, CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwari Addo Danqauh and DCOP George Mensah visited the scene.



Below are the suspects who were released by the robbers Source: Graphic.com