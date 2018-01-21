Ghana Has The Highest Number Of African Students In China - Envoy

Related Stories The Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Jiang Zhouteng has disclosed that there are currently 5,516 Ghanaian students studying in tertiary institutions in China.



According to him, Ghana tops the list of African countries with the highest number of students in China and this would help to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in areas such as investment, finance, trade, education and agriculture development.



Speaking at the first general meeting of the China-Ghana Graduates Association (CGGA) in Accra, Counselor Zhouteng said his country was delighted to be playing a role in improving the human resource base of the country.



He added that he was hopeful that the graduates would in a few years return to the country and make greater contributions to the friendly ties and cooperations between the two countries as well as the development and prosperity of Ghana.



Strengthening China-Ghana relations



Counselor Zhouteng indicated that 2017 was an important year for China-Ghana relations because high-ranking leaders of both countries paid visits to the respective countries.



Discrimination



Addressing reports of discrimination against Ghanaians in China, Counselor Zhouteng noted that only a "few cases" of discrimination against Chinese resident in Ghana as well as Ghanaians resident in Ghana had come to his attention.



He pledged that the Chinese Embassy was committed to assisting Ghana to combat the menace of illegal mining and always advice Chinese citizens in Ghana to be law abiding.



Counselor Zhouteng also explained that last year the Chinese Embassy issued 15,000 visas to Ghanaians adding that there is a huge Chinese community of about 30,000 persons in Ghana.





