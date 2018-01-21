KMA To Deal With Recalcitrant Commercial Drivers

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has threatened to revoke the licenses of transport unions who flouted on its directive to relocate to their newly-designated terminals.



“A decision has been taken for all the 24 transport unions, operating in the metropolis, to quickly relocate to their designated terminals.



Any commercial driver who would be found loading at unapproved locations in the Central Business District (CBD) would have his vehicle impounded and the offending driver prosecuted”.



This was contained in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame, the KMA Public Relations Officer.



It said the directive was the outcome of a recent stakeholders’ meeting, involving the Assembly, transport unions and Ghana Police Service, which discussed measures to bring sanity on the roads.



“To ensure a smooth operation and enforcement of the law, seven members from the recognized transport unions have been added to the KMA Taskforce”, the statement said.



It outlined the approved new terminals for the various unions, including Pampaso, Central Market, Boss FM, Melcom Triangle, Nankani and Hagan, First Capital Plus and Railway Police Station.



On the issue of intra-city transport operations (trotro), the KMA in collaboration with the unions, has made provisions at specific joints at the CBD for commuting drivers to operate in a more regulated fashion.



The statement said the unions were expected to sign an undertaking to allow only two vehicles to load from the approved loading point at a time, adding that those who disregarded those arrangements would have themselves to blame.



Furthermore, the identifiable vehicles would be given special stickers to allow them entry into their respective CBD areas.