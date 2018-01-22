Embattled Dep. EC Sings About 'Political Death Sentence'

Embattled Deputy Electoral Commissioner Georgina Opoku Amankwah has touched on the political crisis at the EC in a rendition of an old Ghanaian song at a workers' durbar.



The song titled 'Afutusem' translated 'advise' by dance group Ramblers found space in her speech at the EC Senior Staff Quadrennial Congress Saturday.



"I want to become a Nigerian today [that is why] I am sounding very proverbial and I am sure some of you may know this song [but] there is a part [I will explain to] those who don't understand it in Twi," she said.



Mrs Amankwah has been on leave since July 2017 following the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigations into some questionable transactions at the Commission.

She has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.